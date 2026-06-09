Ford Fiesta set to return in 2028, with ST version under consideration

The Ford Fiesta could return to the European market in 2028 in a completely renewed form, this time with zero emissions. According to reports from the British press, the Blue Oval is working on the revival of one of the most loved names in the B-segment, with possible sporty versions inspired by the ST badge and, at least on paper, even the RS name.

The project would fit into Ford’s European strategy, focused on compact, accessible and electric cars after the discontinuation of several historic models. The future Fiesta would be a completely rethought electric model, designed to bring Ford back into a market segment where it had been especially strong for many years.

Ford Fiesta expected to return in 2028 as an electric car with possible ST and RS versions

The technical base would be the RG EV Small architecture, developed through a strategic collaboration with the Renault Group and already intended for models such as the Renault 5 E-Tech, Alpine A290 and the future Nissan Micra. The platform should adopt a multilink rear suspension, a more sophisticated solution than the torsion beam used by the previous generation, with expected benefits in driving precision, comfort and dynamic behaviour.

The previous Fiesta ST was one of Europe’s most appreciated small hot hatches, powered by a 1.5-litre EcoBoost three-cylinder engine delivering 200 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in around 6.5 seconds and reach 230 km/h. The future electric ST will have to measure itself against that legacy, keeping the compact hot hatch spirit that made the badge so popular.

The new architecture could also open up new possibilities, as it should be compatible with a second electric motor. Such a solution would increase power and introduce all-wheel drive, an absolute first for the Fiesta, placing it alongside compact performance cars such as the Toyota GR Yaris, Audi A1 quattro and some MINI ALL4 variants.

Christian Weingartner, product chief at Ford Europe, told Auto Express that no final decisions have been made on the names yet, while stressing that Ford wants to offer cars truly capable of translating its racing spirit onto the road. British media also mention the possibility of a new electric Puma ST, a rumour that could raise hopes among those who would like to see the Focus ST and RS return one day as well. The Focus left production in November 2025 after 27 years on the market.

The real question is how much of the old Fiesta can survive in an electric car. The name alone will not be enough, because the new generation will need to feel light, fun and recognizable if it wants to win over the audience that loved the original.