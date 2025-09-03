Ford F-150 under fire: class action over excessive oil consumption

Growing concerns over engine reliability have pushed a group of Ford F-150 owners to file a class-action lawsuit against the automaker. According to reports, several drivers have experienced abnormally high oil consumption in their pickups, an issue tied to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine.

The lawsuit, filed in Michigan, brings together plaintiffs from nine US states, all claiming that excessive oil use severely undermines the dependability of their vehicles. Owners argue that this problem not only harms fuel efficiency and reduces overall performance but could also lead to serious long-term engine damage.

The complaint alleges that F-150 owner’s manuals contain misleading information regarding the required oil volume and recommended refill intervals. On top of that, the truck’s oil life monitoring system, meant to alert drivers when an oil change is needed, reportedly lights up after as little as 3,000 miles, far earlier than expected for a modern engine.

Beyond the inconvenience of more frequent oil changes, the plaintiffs highlight deeper technical risks. They claim the faulty system allows oil to leak into the combustion chamber, where it burns alongside fuel. This not only diminishes efficiency and performance but also causes carbon buildup that could permanently damage the engine.

According to CarComplaints, the lawsuit further alleges that Ford has long been aware of the excessive oil consumption issue but failed to disclose it to customers or issue recalls. In some cases, dealerships even refused to repair the Coyote V8 engines while the vehicles were still under warranty.

The case currently involves twelve owners of 2018, 2019, and 2020 F-150s from Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, California, and Florida. Together, they argue Ford should be held accountable for releasing a pickup engine that consumes oil at levels far above what could reasonably be expected in a modern truck, ultimately eroding consumer trust.