Ford F-150 Lightning, new STX trim in 2026: entry-level model goes off-road

With the launch of the 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric pickup enters its fifth year of production with a major update: the introduction of the STX trim. Created to meet customer demand for a tougher, more off-road-inspired variant, the STX also becomes the new entry-level version of the Lightning lineup, replacing the outgoing XLT.

Ford’s strategy is clear. The starting price remains unchanged at $65,540, the same as the 2025 XLT, but with extra features that add value without raising the cost. The comparison with the gas-powered sibling is inevitable. The F-150 STX with a 5.0-liter V8 and FX4 package starts at $58,890, about $6,650 less than the EV.

However, the initial difference is quickly offset by running costs: according to EPA estimates, V8 owners will spend about $1,400 more per year on fuel than those driving the Lightning STX, with the added convenience of charging at home. The EV also delivers significantly more performance, offering 536 HP and 811 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup, compared to 400 HP and 406 lb-ft from the gas-powered version.

The STX trim brings more than just a new badge. Exclusive blue-accented decals on the hood and rear panels, fresh paint options including Argon Blue, Marsh Gray, and Ruby Red Metallic, and a redesigned grille with a distinctive blue line make it stand out. On the technical side, standard Tremor running boards, Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT tires, and an electronic-locking rear axle, normally an optional feature, enhance its off-road appeal. With the standard long-range battery pack, Ford estimates a driving range of up to 292 miles.

Inside, the Lightning STX keeps things simple but adds unique touches. Black cloth seats with Grabber Blue stitching and embroidered logos, a heated steering wheel included as standard, and an optional washable vinyl floor for easy cleanup after outdoor adventures.

The 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX is already available to order and will begin arriving at dealerships in early 2026.