Ford cuts F-150 Lightning prices after losing the $7,500 tax credit

Ford’s 2026 F-150 Lightning enters the stage with a thinner price tag and the same electric swagger, just in time to remind buyers that even trucks feel pain when tax credits vanish. With the $7,500 federal EV credit officially off the table, Ford has rolled back pricing on several trims, hoping to mask the sting with a sleight-of-hand discount.

At the low end, the new STX trim replaces the old XLT and keeps the base price at $63,345, excluding destination. It’s a face-lifted baseline, not a bargain basement deal, but at least it doesn’t climb. Meanwhile, the Flash trim sees the biggest cut: $4,000 off, bringing it down to $65,995. The Lariat isn’t skipped, it’s now $74,995, after a modest $2,000 trim. The Platinum is still commanding respect at $84,995. All-wheel drive remains standard across the board — no drama in the drivetrain department.

Ford’s pitch is simple: “We won’t give you rebates, but we’ll shave off the sticker”. And in the gritty world of pickup buyers, that kind of messaging matters. Equipment levels hold firm. You won’t lose heated seats or off-road chops just to save a few bucks.

But don’t let the cuts fool you, these aren’t fairy gifts. The price reductions are partly defensive. With the EV tax credit gone, every vehicle is effectively $7,500 dearer. So Ford is trying to meet that challenge mid-fight: cut the price, keep appeal, and pray that consumers don’t notice the subtraction was baked in.

The STX introduces new flair borrowed from rugged siblings: off-road running boards, grille accents with a blue line, and a touch of Tremor-style attitude. Under the hood, it boasts 536 HP, 775 lb-ft of torque, and retains all-wheel drive and dual motors. The battery range pushes toward 290 miles, sealing the deal for suburban chargers and weekend adventurers alike.

Compared to 2025 models, some 2026 trims might still be more expensive out the door once incentives vanish. For example, a $4,000 cut doesn’t fully compensate for a missing $7,500 credit. In some scenarios, a 2025 model, loaded with lease incentives and rebates, could emerge as the cheaper deal after all is said and charged.

Ford is also pushing low- or zero-interest financing to soften the blow, but without the tax pivot, those offers may feel like band-aids on a bullet wound. Still, they’re doing what they can: cut stickers, not features.