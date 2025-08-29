Ford Charge, the new fast-charging network is open to all EVs now

Your next road trip might have just become much easier, thanks to Ford. The company has officially launched its new Ford Charge fast-charging network, a system designed not only for Ford owners but for all compatible EV drivers, regardless of brand.

The initiative involves over 320 Ford dealerships that are now opening up their DC fast chargers to the public, giving EV drivers the opportunity to recharge seamlessly during daily commutes or long-distance travel. In total, the new network includes around 1,200 fast-charging stations across the United States and Canada, all integrated into the BlueOval Charge system, the largest unified EV charging network in North America.

With this extensive infrastructure, Ford drivers can find a rapid charging station within roughly 18 miles of most major US highways. More than 800 dealers already provide access to over 3,000 DC fast chargers, significantly improving charging convenience for EV users. The BlueOval network now includes more than 200,000 public charging stations.

Locations, availability, and pricing can be checked in real-time via apps such as FordPass, PlugShare, and Shell. These apps also allow drivers to plan trips and charging stops efficiently. Thanks to Plug and Charge functionality, also available at Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America stations, charging an EV on the go is becoming almost as simple as filling up a gas tank.

The Blue Ovale has also launched a 24/7 customer support line through the Ford Charge program, available to all drivers, not just Ford owners. The network is already proving its value.

Looking ahead, Ford plans to continue expanding its charging infrastructure across North America. At the same time, the company is developing its Universal EV platform, which will underpin a new lineup of affordable electric models. The first will be a mid-size electric pickup priced at around $30,000, scheduled for production in 2027.