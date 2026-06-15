Ford brings back the Mondeo Sport Edition with 308 hp, while Europe is left waiting

At the 2026 Chongqing Auto Show, Ford unveiled the new Mondeo Sport Edition, a version developed exclusively for the Chinese market that brings back the historic name in a form very different from the saloon once known in Europe. The body now follows the shape of a raised fastback crossover, measuring 4.92 metres in length with a 2.94-metre wheelbase, figures that place it in the upper part of the midsize segment.

Ford relaunches the Mondeo, but only in China: 308 hp hybrid Sport Edition with 915 km of range

Under the bonnet, the Mondeo Sport Edition uses a full hybrid system made up of a 2.0-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine paired with an electric motor, for a combined output of 308 hp. This choice differs from many local rivals, which continue to move strongly towards fully electric cars, but it fits Ford’s strategy in China, where the American carmaker prefers to avoid a direct price battle in the BEV market.

According to declared WLTC data, average fuel consumption stands at 5.99 litres per 100 km, dropping to 4.64 litres on the motorway, with total range reaching up to 915 km in ideal conditions.

The Chinese range includes two trims, with prices starting from 209,800 yuan, around €25,300, and rising to 229,800 yuan, equal to about €27,700, for the ST-Line version. Both variants share the same hybrid powertrain, while the differences concern finishes and equipment.

Inside, the main technological upgrade is the SYNC Max system based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, now widely used in China’s upper-mid market. It works with the VA 4.0 voice assistant, which can manage more natural conversations. The equipment also includes a 540-degree panoramic camera system with ground view, designed to help during manoeuvres in tight spaces.

There remains a note of regret for European drivers, because a model like this could probably find an audience in the Old Continent as well. Ford, however, has long chosen to focus its European range on SUVs, pick-ups, commercial vehicles and selected electric models, leaving the evolution of the Mondeo name to China alone.