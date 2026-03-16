Five brands in trouble: inside Stellantis’s latest diesel recall

We’re talkling about fifty thousand vehicles across five brands. One misplaced cone inside a common rail injection system. And the faint, unwelcome possibility of a fire under the hood. Welcome to Stellantis‘s latest recall. A story of genuine safety concern.

The affected vehicles were built between July and October 2025, wearing the badges of Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, and Fiat. The lineup reads like a roll call of European motoring staples: the Peugeot 308, the Citroën Berlingo, the Opel Astra, the Fiat Doblò — and several more.

The common thread? The DV5 BlueHDi diesel engine, one of the group’s flagship powertrains, now under scrutiny for a flaw in its high-pressure fuel circuit. The problem is specific. A cone positioned incorrectly inside the common rail system can cause a retaining nut to loosen, allowing high-pressure fuel lines to work themselves free.

No incidents have been reported yet, and the fire risk is described as remote. But “remote” and “fuel leak near a hot engine” are two words that responsible engineers aren’t paid to leave in the same sentence unchecked.

Owners should watch for the usual suspects. The check engine light, rough idle, hard starts, power loss, and fuel consumption that suddenly makes no sense. Any of these showing up? Don’t wait for the official letter, head straight to an authorized service center. The fix itself is reassuringly quick: between 20 and 90 minutes depending on the model, with a full inspection and, where needed, complete replacement of the injection system and high-pressure lines. Cost to the customer: zero.

The more interesting subplot here is Stellantis’s 10-year warranty, or 240,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, introduced in July 2025 for BlueHDi engines built between October 2017 and January 2023. It covers all labor and parts related to injection system failures, and it includes retroactive reimbursement for owners who’ve already paid out of pocket for related repairs. That last detail is worth underlining. Refunds for past repairs don’t appear in recall fine print very often.

Owners can verify their vehicle’s status through the official brand website using their VIN number, or simply walk into a dealership. Stellantis says direct communication is on its way.