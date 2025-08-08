Filosa: “Stellantis must boost U.S. growth and improve profitability in Europe”

“We still have a lot of work to do in North America. In particular, we are focusing on several key points: bringing products back to segments where we have been absent, improving industrial execution starting with quality, and reinvigorating fleet channel performance.” With these words, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa outlined the group’s strategic priorities during the analyst call on first-half results.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa: North America and Europe central to strategy, new industrial plan coming in 2026

Filosa reiterated that North America remains fundamental for Stellantis, but requires targeted interventions: from returning to abandoned market segments, to strengthening production quality, to relaunching the fleet business, which is considered essential for both volumes and margins.

Turning his attention to Europe, the CEO acknowledged similar challenges. “We need to improve the customer experience through higher product quality. And we need to be faster in launching new well-received models, like the Fiat Grande Panda.” He also added that profitability must be increased in the Old Continent as well.

Despite a difficult European context for the entire sector, Filosa expressed cautious optimism: “We feel we have turned the page, market share is improving.” These words hint at confidence in the group’s ability to reverse course.

Finally, Filosa announced that Stellantis‘ new industrial plan will be unveiled in early 2026. An appointment that could more precisely outline the group’s future moves in an increasingly competitive global market.