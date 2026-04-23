Fifty thousand crowns for a snail’s pace: Norway finally hands Tesla the bill

Fifty thousand Norwegian crowns. To a billionaire, it’s pocket change, to 115 disgruntled Tesla owners, it’s the sweet smell of a hard-won judicial victory. After years of Tesla Norway playing a high-stakes game of legal hide-and-seek, the Norwegian Supreme Court has finally slammed the door on the company’s excuses.

The final tally for this “over-the-air” disaster has ballooned to over 20 million crowns (about 590k dollars) once you factor in the damages, interest, and the mountain of legal fees Tesla managed to accumulate while trying to outrun the inevitable.

The drama traces back to the summer of 2019, a simpler time when a software update could apparently turn your premium 2013-2015 Tesla Model S into a very expensive paperweight at the charging station. Owners of the 85 kWh battery version suddenly noticed their charging speeds had dropped off a cliff. Tesla’s justification was the typical Silicon Valley gospel: it was all about battery longevity and “safety”. In other words, they were slowing your car down so it wouldn’t spontaneously combust.

Rather than taking the nerf lying down, the owners, led by retired engineer Esben Zimmer, took the fight to the courts. After an initial victory for a small test group in early 2025, Tesla had the chance to settle gracefully. Instead, they doubled down, calling the price reductions “disproportionate” and the evidence “inadequate”. This corporate stubbornness forced a secondary wave of lawsuits in Oslo, where the courts once again reminded Tesla that you can’t just remotely downgrade a product people already paid for.

Zimmer’s assessment of the ordeal is as blunt as a Norwegian winter, accusing Tesla of trying to “insulate the issue” and “undermine certainty” in hopes the problem would just vanish. It didn’t. With the Supreme Court’s final rejection of Tesla’s appeal, the ruling from the Oslo District Court is now legally binding.

While Tesla remains silent, the lesson here is clear: you can update the software as much as you want, but you can’t reprogram the law to ignore a bad deal. For the 115 owners, the check is in the mail, interest included.