Fiat unleashes the Grizzly to shock the budget SUV market

For years, Fiat has been trapped in a sort of gilded cage, obsessed with the 500 iconography as if it were the only grammar the Italian brand knew how to speak. But as we crawl into 2026, the Turin-based giant seems to have finally realized that you can’t feed a modern family with nothing but retro-chic city cars.

Enter the “GigaPanda” project, a vehicle that is rapidly evolving from a fever dream of sketches into a metal-and-rubber reality. Stellantis just dropped a breadcrumb at the EUIPO that suggests Fiat is trading in its cuddly charms for something significantly more carnivorous, the Grizzly.

If the name sticks, the Fiat Grizzly represents more than just a new badge. It’s a full-frontal assault on the budget-friendly fortress currently occupied by the Dacia Duster and an invading fleet of low-cost Chinese alternatives.

We’re talking about a compact SUV with a fastback silhouette, essentially a crossover that decided to hit the gym and skip the vanity mirrors. Built on a stretched version of the Stellantis Smartcar platform, the Grizzly will share its DNA with the Citroën C3 Aircross and the Opel Frontera. It’s the “sensible” architecture of the group, a mechanical foundation that prioritizes cost-efficiency over luxury.

To make room for this “bear”, Fiat is effectively euthanizing the traditional compact sedan. The Tipo, that honest but aging workhorse, is being put out to pasture without a direct successor. In the Darwinian world of modern automotive marketing, the sedan is a dinosaur, and the SUV is the apex predator. By opting for a high-riding, family-oriented beast, Fiat is betting that consumers care more about ground clearance and “lifestyle” optics than the classic three-box elegance.

Whether the Grizzly can actually maul its competition or if it’s just a Panda in a very hairy costume remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Fiat is finally tired of being the small kid in the playground.