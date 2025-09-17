Fiat Toro, Jeep Commander and Renegade to keep Aisin AT6 transmission in mild hybrid versions coming to Brazil in 2026

According to Autos Segredos, Stellantis has decided to stop using the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) in its 48-volt mild hybrid systems for Fiat and Jeep models. Instead, the company is expected to stick with the Aisin AT6 automatic transmission, already valued for its reliability and smooth operation. The new 48-volt hybrid system will be paired with the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine, set to power the Jeep Commander, Renegade, and Fiat Toro. The additional electric motor will deliver 28 hp and 5.6 kgfm of torque, with two operating modes: boosting performance by increasing power and torque, or improving fuel efficiency.

Mild Hybrid versions of the Fiat Toro, Jeep Renegade, and Commander will keep the Aisin AT6 transmission

Following the same approach used with 12-volt systems, the new 48-volt mild hybrid will likely be branded as the T270 Hybrid, bringing more flexibility and stronger performance to the Jeep Renegade, Commander, and Fiat Toro in the 2027 lineup, without compromising reliability or ride comfort. The 48-volt battery, with a 0.9 kWh capacity, supports the system and is powered by both engines. Just like the 12-volt setups in the Fiat Pulse and Fastback, the battery is positioned under the driver’s seat. Electronic management controls the switch between combustion, electric, or hybrid mode, optimizing efficiency and fuel consumption.

Looking at Stellantis’ current configuration in the Fiat Pulse and Fastback and the hybrid Peugeot 208 and 2008, consisting of a 12-volt auxiliary electric motor combined with a traditional automatic (epicyclic) gearbox, using a dual-clutch transmission would in theory reduce power loss. Clutches are more efficient than torque converters and typically lighter as well, since DCTs are usually more compact than conventional automatics of the same size.

When moving from a 12-volt to a 48-volt system, the principle remains the same: while taking up the same physical space, the high-voltage electric motor can deliver more power. This extra energy could reach the wheels more efficiently with a DCT than with a torque converter automatic, even if both the DCT and the high-voltage system come with higher costs.

The 48-volt hybrid provides an increase in power and torque, improving the vehicle’s overall performance. However, unlike with a DCT, the extra power isn’t transmitted instantly through a torque converter automatic, leading to a response that’s slightly less sharp but still efficient and optimized for fuel economy and long-term reliability in the upcoming Fiat Toro, Jeep Commander, and Renegade.