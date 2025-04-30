Fiat Toro Abarth, a design hypothesis coming with the future generation of the pickup truck

Among the various models Fiat offers in South America, there are rumors that the Toro may receive an Abarth variant in the next few years, becoming the Scorpion’s third model produced in Brazil.

New Fiat Toro Abarth, render by KDesign

There is a growing possibility that the future generation of the Fiat Toro pickup may welcome a high-performance version signed Abarth.

And here is a concrete visualization of the new Fiat Toro Abarth thanks to the talents of automotive designer Kleber Silva (KDesign). Through a digital rendering, Silva has imagined a Fiat Toro Abarth with a gritty character, aggressive design and technical solutions in line with the tradition of the Scorpion brand. A fascinating anticipation of how the design of the Fiat pickup could evolve in its future generation.

The new Fiat Toro Abarth in 2027-2028

With the future generation Toro will also have an Abarth version. This will be the third Abarth car produced in Brazil.

Following its 2016 market introduction and 2021 update, Fiat Toro, a compact monocoque pickup truck developed in Brazil for Latin America and based on the Small Wide 4×4 platform (shared with Jeep Renegade, Compass and Fiat 500X, as well as the recent Ram Rampage), may soon join Pulse and Fastback Abarth as the Scorpion’s third model produced on Brazilian soil. Early rumors suggest a distinctive and sporty design for this unreleased Fiat Toro Abarth.

Stellantis Group’s Italian automaker Fiat wanted to clearly differentiate the new Toro from the more traditional Ram Rampage. To do so, it will focus on an innovative design called the “aero fastback,” featuring a safety cage with sleek lines and a trunk reimagined as a real trunk. Aesthetically, the new Toro will abandon soft lines in favor of bolder, squarer shapes enhanced by modern pixelated details, all culminating in a more dynamic and aggressive overall look.

Carbon fiber details, larger wheels and body-color underbody. It will also feature a panoramic roof, a larger digital dashboard and a high-end sound system. The cabin will feature a dark ambience with carbon fiber inserts, a styling element also found in the front grille and other exterior details.

Anticipation for the next-generation Fiat Toro, expected between 2027 and 2028, is growing. In fact, according to exclusive rumors reported by Auto+ , production of the second generation Fiat Toro is scheduled for 2027 , with market debut expected in 2028. While retaining the reliable Small Wide platform, already appreciated on the new generationJeep Compass destined for Brazil, the new Toro will be dressed with a sportier and more distinctive soul.

The new Fiat Toro Abarth will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Since this is a “flex” engine, that is, one that can run on different types of fuel, it is expected to develop slightly more power than the current 272 horsepower and 40.8 kgm of torque (about 280 horsepower is mentioned). The transmission will be a nine-speed automatic and 4×4 all-wheel drive. Suspension, steering and exhaust system will be revised inspired by the Abarth fastback.