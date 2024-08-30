Fiat to release special edition Toro celebrating company’s 125th anniversary

Fiat Toro will soon see its range expanded with the launch of a new special edition commemorating the brand’s 125th anniversary. According to Autos Segredos, the debut is expected in the coming months in Brazil. This special version of the Fiat pickup will be based on the Volcano Turbo 270 Flex model, chosen by the brand to celebrate this important historical occasion.

To celebrate the brand’s 125 years in Brazil, a special version of Fiat Toro will be launched

The Fiat Toro 125 will have the same equipment as the Volcano version on which it is based. Standard features include a sunroof, 7-inch Full Digital Cluster, multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, aux input, USB port, rear parking sensor, and LED DRL signature, dual-zone climate control, rear camera, multimedia system with 8.4 inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connection, voice commands and Bluetooth, Full LED headlights and LED fog lights.

The equipment of the Fiat Toro Tributo 125 years also includes Fiat Connect////Me, the brand’s connected services platform, which offers numerous features such as Wi-Fi, remote operations, vehicle monitoring, location, navigation, call assistance, front parking sensors, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with LED ambient lighting, retractable rearview mirror with puddle light, 18 inch alloy wheels with 225/60 R18 tires, and an induction charger.

The Fiat Toro Tributo 125 years will be equipped with the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine, which delivers 185 HP with ethanol and 180 HP with gasoline, while the common torque for both fuels is 27.5 kgfm. This engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and the traction is 4×2.