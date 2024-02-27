Fiat Titano 2025: new images of the pickup revealed

The launch of the new Fiat Titano 2025 is fast approaching, marking a significant moment for the Stellantis brand in the Brazilian market. The new pickup stands as Fiat’s first foray into the mid-size pickup segment in Brazil, despite previously offering the Fullback in Europe.

The design of the Titano 2025 has been unveiled through images showcasing the vehicle towing a boat, highlighting its towing capability and robustness. The interior design focuses on the dashboard, which features a 7-inch analog instrument cluster. Additionally, there is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, supporting navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps.

Fiat Titano 2025: the brand has released new official images

Inside the cabin, the new Fiat Titano offers distinctive features such as dual-zone climate control and piano-style buttons. Comfort elements include a multifunctional two-spoke steering wheel, stylish ventilation outlets, and leather seats with electric adjustments for the driver. Safety is a primary focus, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, lane departure warning, blind spot alert, automatic emergency braking, rear traffic alert, and six airbags.

The new Fiat pickup is expected to be powered by a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine derived from Peugeot, capable of delivering over 200 horsepower and approximately 451 Nm of maximum torque. It features an 8-speed automatic transmission developed by Punch, paired with a standard 4×4 drive with a reducer.

The vehicle boasts a robust structure, with rear rigid axle suspensions and front double wishbone suspensions with coil springs. This setup ensures a loading capacity of over 1 ton and a cargo space of over 1.000 liters.

Although detailed information on the different versions and availability has not been released, the Fiat Titano 2025 will likely offer various configurations to meet the needs of different customer segments in the Brazilian market.

The Titano 2025 appears to be a promising vehicle, with a balanced combination of design, comfort, performance, and capabilities, positioning itself as a competitor in its segment. With its arrival, Fiat aims to strengthen its presence in the competitive pickup sector, especially in an important market like Brazil.