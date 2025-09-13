Fiat supports the World Meeting on Human Fraternity for the third consecutive year

Fiat proudly stands alongside the World Meeting on Human Fraternity for the third consecutive year, that will take place in Rome on September 12th and 13th

To support the event, Fiat will provide a fleet of 40 vehicles, including Grande Panda, Fiat 600 and E-Ulysse, ensuring a sustainable mobility for participants. Organized by the Vatican’s “Fratelli Tutti” Foundation, the event will gather global leaders, innovators, and cultural changemakers under the theme #BeHuman, fostering dialogue, collaboration, and solidarity. Through this partnership, FIAT reinforces its commitment to the core values of innovation, inclusivity, and solidarity, demonstrating how mobility and fraternity can work together for the common good.



Fiat at World Meeting on Human Fraternity

Fiat is proud to announce its support to the 3rd World Meeting on Human Fraternity, which will take place in Rome on September 12th and 13th, 2025. Organized by the Vatican’s “Fratelli Tutti” Foundation, the event will bring together prominent voices from across the globe under the theme #BeHuman, encouraging open dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective action to address today’s most pressing challenges.

Gaetano Thorel, Head of Fiat & Abarth Europe, said: “Fiat support to the World Meeting on Human Fraternity stands for the deeply interconnected values we share of peace, unity and human dignity – values the world needs now more than ever”.

As an official partner, Fiat will support the event by providing a dedicated fleet of 40 vehicles, including Grande Panda BEV and Fiat 600 BEV and Hybrid, and the E-Ulysse, that will serve as dedicated transportation for guests and delegates attending the event.

By supporting the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, Fiat reaffirms its crucial role as an innovative brand committed to shape the future through the values of sustainable mobility, inclusivity and fraternity that represent a shared responsibility among communities worldwide.

The World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025 will involve major global leaders, innovators, and cultural changemakers that will partake in a series of high-level roundtables, workshops, discussions, all aimed to develop new pathways to peace, solidarity, and human dignity across the world.