Fiat Strada tops October sales in Brazil amid close battle for leadership

Already about a week ago, one could predict the conquest of the top spot as the best-selling car, but given the German competitor’s growth in recent days, there has been a real head-to-head battle. Just days before the end of the month, an initial analysis by Fenabrave confirms that the Fiat Strada remains at the top as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, representing a true workhorse for the brand that drives sales across the entire market.

Fiat Strada fights for the first position in Brazil

With over 13,000 units sold, the vehicle maintains great appeal among Brazilian consumers. The battle for the top spot seemed and appears to continue until the last breath of this October. Following closely, the Volkswagen Polo didn’t fall far behind, exceeding 12,000 units and confirming the German brand as a very popular choice.

More precisely, the Fiat Strada totaled 13,019 registrations against Polo‘s 12,608. However, we’ll wait until the end of the month for more detailed numbers, but the difference of over 500 registrations is promising for Fiat.

Moving to the compact segment, the Hyundai HB20 shines again with 9,777 units, while the Fiat Argo maintains a solid position with 8,324 units sold, showing how both vehicles are pillars in their segment.

In the compact SUV segment, the T-Cross maintains the lead, while the recent restyling of the Hyundai Creta has brought new registrations reaching 6,248 units sold. The Chevrolet Tracker continues to gain ground as well, selling 6,103 units. The Nissan Kicks and the Jeep Renegade, in the new 2025 line, maintain their pace, with the latter selling 4,580 units, demonstrating a truly positive reception from the public.

Looking at light commercial vehicles, the VW Saveiro recorded almost 5,000 units sold, although it remains behind the Strada. The Fiat Toro continues to attract public attention, closing October with 4,891 units, remaining highly regarded as a robust and versatile option.