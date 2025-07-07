Fiat Strada remains the best-selling car in Brazil in the first half of 2025

Fiat Strada confirms itself once again as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil in the first six months of 2025. The Italian brand’s compact pickup continues to dominate registration charts, strengthening the strategic role of the Brazilian market for Fiat.

Fiat Strada continues to grow in Brazil and confirms its market leadership

In the first six months of the year, the Strada totaled 62,697 registrations, marking a growth of just over 10% compared to the same period in 2024, when sales had stopped at 56,597 units. A significant result for a model that has been on the market for years, which continues its rise with a consistency similar to that of the Fiat Panda in Italy.

Just like the Panda, the Fiat Strada is also preparing to become a global model. The new generation, according to rumors, could debut by 2027 and will be part of the new Panda family, characterized by a design inspired by the Grande Panda and dimensions of about 4.4 meters.

Excellent results also come from other Fiat models in the Brazilian market. The Fiat Fastback SUV recorded 25,160 registrations, gaining four positions in the rankings compared to last year. In the commercial vehicle segment, in addition to the Strada, the third place of the Fiat Toro pickup stands out, with 23,332 units sold and a growth of 10.7% compared to the first half of 2024.

In the passenger car segment, Fiat Argo confirms itself as a protagonist with 44,466 registrations, marking an increase of 4.67%. The Fiat Mobi city car also performed well, entering the top ten with 33,230 units delivered and a growth of 3.8%.