Fiat Strada one step away from being Brazil’s best-selling vehicle in 2024

After a full year of intense competition, fought inch by inch to secure sales leadership in Brazil, the challenge between Fiat Strada and Volkswagen Polo comes to an end in 2024 with a clear advantage for the Italian automaker’s pickup. Data updated to Monday, December 30, shows that the Fiat Strada has consolidated its position during the last month of the year, recording 15,491 registrations compared to 13,020 for the German sedan. This result brings the Fiat pickup’s annual total to 143,940 units sold, versus 139,727 for the Volkswagen Polo, marking a notable margin in favor of the Italian model.

It can be stated with absolute certainty that the Fiat Strada will once again confirm its position as the best-selling vehicle in the country. This title, although having more symbolic than practical value given the absence of direct competition between the two models, still represents an important strategic victory. Such a result lends itself perfectly to marketing strategies, an area where Stellantis proves particularly skilled and innovative.

Even though it will likely finish in second place, the Volkswagen Polo still has reason to celebrate: with approximately 140,000 registrations, the model has recorded growth of nearly 30,000 units compared to 2023. Similarly, Fiat Strada has increased its sales, moving from just over 120,000 to almost 145,000 units, marking significant year-over-year progress.

Brazil continues to be one of the main markets for Fiat and Stellantis, where it will continue to play a leading role in the coming years thanks to the launch of numerous new models.