Fiat Strada breaks all-time production record in Betim

The Fiat Strada, undisputed queen of pickups in Brazil, continues to break records. For the fourth consecutive year it is the country’s best-selling model and, in September, it reached a new production milestone: 18,287 units built at the Stellantis Automotive plant in Betim (Minas Gerais), the highest monthly volume ever recorded in the vehicle’s history.

Fiat Strada sets new production record in September 2025

Industrial success is also reflected in commercial numbers. With 13,878 units sold in September, the Strada confirms itself as Brazil’s best-selling car and maintains absolute leadership in 2025, with over 101,000 registrations in the first nine months of the year, the only model to exceed the 100,000-unit threshold in the country.

“The success of Fiat Strada is the result of a formula that combines robustness, technology and versatility, capable of adapting to both city and countryside. These simultaneous milestones demonstrate consumer confidence in a product designed to offer excellence in daily needs,” commented Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth for South America.

Launched in 1998, the Strada quickly became an icon of Brazilian automotive and over the course of almost thirty years has been able to constantly renew itself, introducing innovations that set the standard in the segment, such as the extended cab in 1999, the double cab version in 2009, the third side door in 2013 and, in 2020, a complete restyling that made it even more modern and robust.

In 2021 the CVT automatic transmission debuted, the first in its segment in Brazil, while the 2024 range brought further innovations, including the turbo flex engine, revised design and the Ultra version, which further expanded the offering.

To date, the Fiat Strada has won over 40 industry awards and remains a pillar of Stellantis‘ Brazilian production. In addition to the domestic market, the pickup is exported to several South American countries, including Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. In Uruguay, in particular, it has been the best-selling car since 2023.