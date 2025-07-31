Fiat Strada and Volkswagen Polo go head-to-head for Brazil’s No.1 in July

With just hours remaining until the month’s end, Brazil’s best-selling car rankings for July remain uncertain. According to official Fenabrave data, the Fiat Strada leads with 11,626 registrations, closely followed by the Volkswagen Polo, which reached 11,451 units. On July 29 alone, both models registered over 500 new plates, leaving the race wide open until the final moment.

Fiat Strada and VW Polo: last-day battle for first place in Brazil

The competition is equally fierce for third place: the Fiat Argo counts 8,438 registrations, just 184 ahead of the Volkswagen T-Cross (8,254), currently the month’s best-selling SUV. Also noteworthy is the excellent performance of the Hyundai Creta, which with 6,804 units, nearly 400 of which were registered in a single day, is heading toward one of its best months ever.

The Fiat Mobi (6,735) and Chevrolet Onix (6,729) are separated by just six units, in a battle that could reverse at the last moment. Good results also for the Toyota Corolla Cross, standing at 5,961 registrations, and the Nissan Kicks, ninth with 5,667 units, driven by the new generation.

The Fiat Fastback closes out the top 10 with 5,348 vehicles, followed closely by the Chevrolet Tracker (5,279) and Volkswagen Saveiro (5,348), which remain in the running for a spot in the final rankings. The Hyundai HB20, one of the protagonists in recent months, is only 15th with 4,796 registrations.

Also worth noting is the presence of the GWM Haval H6, the first plug-in hybrid in the rankings, which thanks to the One version under 200,000 R$ reached 2,806 units, entering the top 25. Fiat therefore confirms a positive month on multiple fronts, with Strada still the protagonist thanks to its balance of price, functionality, and robustness.