Fiat starts its 2024 as a leader in Brazil with three models in the Top 10

Once again, Fiat secures its leadership in Brazil’s automotive market. In January 2024, the Italian automaker registered 30,849 units in the most important car market in South America, achieving a market share of 20.2 percent. Compared to the same month last year, the brand has grown by 7.9 percent in registration volume (2,267 units). The Strada pickup also clinched the title of the best-selling vehicle in Brazil with 8,022 units sold, capturing 68.8 percent of the Segment B Pickup market.

In January, Fiat secured three models in the top 10: in addition to Strada, both Argo and Mobi are among the most purchased by Brazilians

The Italian brand of Stellantis has three models among the ten best-selling in the country. Alongside the leading Strada pickup, the compact sedan Argo ranked sixth with 4,696 units sold, and the city car Mobi was tenth with 3,719 registrations. It’s worth noting that Mobi held 53.6 percent of the Segment A-Hatches. Furthermore, Fiat clinched the top spot on the podium in the Hatch (20.1 percent), Pickup (37.4 percent), and Van (45.4 percent) segments.

“It’s invigorating to start the year this way, already leading the Brazilian market, just as we concluded last year. This is a position we have held for three years and we will spare no effort to maintain it. To achieve this, we are preparing significant new features for 2024,” says Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Stellantis’ commercial operations in Brazil and of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America. This marks a promising start to the year for the Italian brand in Brazil.