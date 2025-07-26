Fiat signs a new partnership agreement for subcontracting at the Algeria-Italy intergovernmental summit

Algiers, July 23, 2025 — On the occasion of the Algeria-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Ms. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, FIAT signed a second subcontracting partnership with the Italian equipment manufacturer Sigit, aimed at enabling the expansion of its production to Africa.

“FIAT’s industrial project in Algeria has become a powerful symbol of the strategic cooperation between Algeria and Italy. This new partnership with Sigit, signed on the sidelines of the Algeria-Italy Summit, is a perfect illustration of that. It represents an additional lever in our commitment to building a robust industrial ecosystem that combines international synergies with local anchoring. It also reflects our shared ambition to position Algeria as a competitive hub for automotive production in the region.” said Raoui Beji, Managing Director of Stellantis El Djazair.

As part of this agreement, Sigit will manufacture – in Algeria for Algeria – new plastic components for the FIAT plant in Tafraoui, in partnership with the National Plastics and Rubber Company (ENPC), through its subsidiary Siplast, under the terms of the agreement signed by both companies in May 2025.

This strategic partnership is fully aligned with Stellantis’ industrial localization strategy, which currently involves 13 suppliers and aims to foster the emergence of a network of Algerian subcontractors capable of supplying over 30% of the content of the vehicles produced in Tafraoui, ultimately establishing the first fully integrated automotive ecosystem in Algeria.