Fiat recalls over 15,000 vehicles in the United States

The Stellantis group has announced a new recall in the United States. This specifically concerns 15,835 Fiat vehicles. It appears that the cause of this action is related to a problem found in the software of some models of the Italian car manufacturer sold in the USA. This error could lead to excessive deployment of the front airbags in the event of an accident, as reported on Wednesday by the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Fiat: over 15,000 units recalled in the United States due to a software issue

The recall specifically affects certain Fiat 124 Spider sports cars produced between 2017 and 2020. To resolve this situation, the NHTSA has informed that dealers will perform a free software update of the airbag control module to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. We remind you that this model, which went out of production several years ago, was developed in collaboration with Mazda based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The Fiat 124 Spider was previewed in 2015 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Its commercial launch took place in 2016, while production ended a few years later, in 2019. The United States was one of the last countries to say goodbye to the model, which enjoyed moderate popularity in North America, although the new version did not achieve great results.

A recent recall announced by Stellantis in the United States has also affected 781,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles, due to an issue that could cause the engine to catch fire. In short, it’s not a very easy period for the automotive group, which in recent weeks has had to face several challenges in the United States.