Fiat Pulse and Fastback: special Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 editions unveiled

Fiat, for the first time, is sponsoring Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 and to celebrate this partnership, the brand has launched a special edition of Pulse and Fastback with the festival’s name. Combining innovation, technology and sustainability, these models will be displayed to the public during one of the country’s largest music festivals.

Developed exclusively for the festival, the commemorative units feature exclusive details such as darkened Fiat logo and finish, two-tone roof, leather seats, 17-inch darkened alloy wheels, and a sticker referencing Lollapalooza Brazil. The Pulse special edition also offers autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beam switching, and an electrochromic internal rearview mirror.

In addition to all these modifications, the special edition offers even more connectivity to the hybrid Pulse and Fastback models. At the Brazilian edition of Lollapalooza, Fiat Connect////Me, the brand’s connected vehicle services platform, offers features and enhances the driver’s driving experience, as well as having 60 GB of free Wi-Fi usable for up to 12 months.

“The hybrid Fiat Pulse and Fastback represent our vision of the future of mobility, combining bold design, technology, efficiency, and sustainability, qualities that also distinguish the essence of the festival. The Lollapalooza Brazil special edition is our way of connecting music enthusiasts with the models that represent the future of the brand in Brazil, in a unique experience,” comments Frederico Battaglia, Vice President of the Fiat Brand for South America. Fiat is also sponsoring the Perry’s by Fiat Stage, which will host more than 25 attractions during the three days of the event.

In the hybrid versions of Fiat Fastback and Pulse, the renowned T200 Flex engine combined with the seven-speed CVT transmission ensures greater energy efficiency and better cost-benefit ratio, without sacrificing performance. With the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in its segment, producing 130 HP and 20.4 kgfm of torque, the Hybrid has an 11.5% reduction in urban cycle consumption when running on gasoline and 9.8% on ethanol.

The Fiat hybrid system is equipped with a multifunctional electric motor that replaces the alternator and starter motor. This dual-battery hybrid system is capable of generating additional torque for the vehicle’s thermal engine and electrical energy to charge the 68 Ah lead-acid and 11 Ah lithium-ion batteries, both 12V, which provide power to the electric motor. The system generates power up to 3 kW, ensuring better vehicle performance and lower fuel consumption.