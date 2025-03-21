Fiat Pulse Abarth: here’s how it will change in 2026

The Fiat Pulse Abarth 2026 has been spotted in Brazil in a camouflaged version by Autos Segredos. The SUV will maintain the front section of the SUV Coupé, featuring a new concave grille that somewhat resembles those found on Maserati models. In the current lineup, the Fastback presents a common bumper across all versions, while the Abarth version receives an exclusive grille, shared with the Pulse. The aesthetic change involves the grilles, and all versions of the SUV Coupé and Pulse will be identical.

First sighting of the new Fiat Pulse Abarth in Brazil

Autos Segredos recently revealed some interesting news regarding the design of the Fiat Pulse Abarth 2026. The air intakes on the front bumper, like those of the current version, will be maintained in the new model, with modifications only affecting the main grille and lower air intake. These elements will be characterized by a concave shape and vertical lines, giving the vehicle a more aggressive and sporty appearance.

Regarding the body side, the Fiat Pulse Abarth 2026 will have new 18-inch wheels, already visible on the prototype, equipped with 215/45 R18 tires, which contribute to giving the vehicle a more dynamic and decisive look. Moving to the rear, despite the heavy camouflage of the prototype, it can be observed that the bumper of the sports version remains unchanged compared to the current version.

The rear light clusters also seem to maintain the same shape, although they could undergo an aesthetic update with new graphics, in case they should change. Finally, the prototype shown did not have a sunroof, suggesting that it might not be a feature included in the new model, at least for the observed version.

Inside, the new Fiat Pulse Abarth will maintain the same current lines; the camouflage on the dashboard and door panels might indicate greater coverage of soft materials. The only aesthetic modification concerns the new front seats, which maintain the same current shape but with new upholstery, with the Abarth logo prominently displayed on the backrests and a scorpion printed on the upholstery.

The Fiat Pulse Abarth 2026 Turbo 270 will maintain the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine with 185 HP of power with ethanol and 180 HP with gasoline, maintaining the 27.5 kgfm of torque common to both fuels. It is connected to the six-speed automatic transmission.