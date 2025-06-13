Fiat prepares the new Multipla to take on the Dacia Bigster: launch in 2027?

The next compact SUV from Fiat, expected in 2027, could inherit the legacy, in spirit if not in design, of the historic Multipla. This new model will be one of two C-segment vehicles that the Italian brand will introduce in the coming years, alongside a raised hatchback with a more dynamic look, both previewed by two Panda-inspired concepts unveiled in 2023.

The new models will be up to 4.5 meters long and based on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, the same one used by the Grande Panda. A choice that aims to contain costs and offer both hybrid and electric powertrains, opening up to a more accessible range that’s attentive to modern needs.

While fitting into the stylistic direction launched with the new Panda concepts, the SUV won’t necessarily carry that name. This was clarified by Gaetano Thorel, Fiat’s head for Europe, who emphasized how the brand already has certain credibility even outside the city car world: “It will be a challenge, because apparently we don’t have the same heritage in the family vehicle segment as with the 500 or Panda. But actually, when you think of the Multipla, Fiat has an important history in that field too.”

The Multipla, just 4 meters long, offered six seats in two rows of three and numerous space-saving solutions. Despite its divisive styling, it earned recognition for its originality, so much so that in 2000 Autocar called it “the most innovative and exciting car in its category.” The new SUV will maintain a more traditional design, but could follow the same concept of maximizing space within a contained footprint.

A concrete example of this approach is already the new Citroën C3 Aircross, built on the same platform, which will also be offered in a seven-seat version. It’s therefore plausible that the Fiat SUV could also propose a similar configuration. Alongside this model will also arrive a new fastback that, in all likelihood, will represent the evolution of the Fiat Tipo, reinterpreted in a more modern and raised key.

On the stylistic front, design chief François Leboine explained that future Fiats will take inspiration from the Grande Panda and other historic models, but without getting stuck on retro language: “There’s a retro touch in our products, but even those who don’t know the past must find the design effective. We play with the codes of pop and automotive culture, but they must speak to a new generation.”