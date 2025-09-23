Fiat prepares new Fastback SUV for 2026 launch in Brazil and Europe

The new Fiat Fastback is one of the brand’s upcoming launches and will make its debut by the end of 2026. It will be the third model in the new Panda family, after the Grande Panda and Giga Panda, sharing much of their technical foundation. Meanwhile, speculation about the design continues to grow, fueled by spy shots of camouflaged prototypes circulating worldwide. A render by Brazilian designer Kleber Silva imagines the final lines of a model set to become global, replacing the current Fastback sold in South America and arriving in Europe for the first time.

New Fiat Fastback to debut by late 2026 as part of the Panda family

The new Fiat fastback SUV will be built at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant and will measure just under 4.4 meters in length. Compared to the Giga Panda, also a C-segment SUV, it will stand out with a sleeker, sportier style designed to attract a different audience.

It will target not only families and drivers looking for space, but also younger, design-conscious customers who will see in the Fastback a more dynamic and modern proposition. Developed on the Smart Car platform, the model will measure around 4.35 meters, aiming to strike the right balance between urban practicality and comfort, with a distinctive and recognizable look.

Powertrains will follow familiar solutions already offered on the Grande Panda and Giga Panda. The lineup will include hybrid versions as entry-level options and a fully electric variant as the flagship, while in select markets a gasoline-powered version will also be available.

Pricing is expected to remain accessible and aligned with the Panda family. More details will be announced in the coming months, with the official reveal likely coinciding with the launch of the new Giga Panda, expected in summer 2026. That debut will showcase the shared front fascia, interior, and powertrains of both models.