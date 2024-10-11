Fiat-OSCA 1500 Aerodynamica Berlinetta sold at record price in the U.S.

A 1959 Fiat-OSCA 1500 Aerodynamica Berlinetta was auctioned by Bonhams Cars during the Rhode Island sales session, which took place recently at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, for a record sum of $401,000. This car is one of only two of its kind ever built. Recently restored, it’s in concours condition. Its stylistic alchemy, focused on roundness, is splendid.

Fiat-OSCA 1500 Aerodynamica Berlinetta goes to auction: record sale in the United States

The beating heart of the model is a 1,491 cc DOHC inline 4-cylinder engine, which delivers a maximum power of 104 horsepower at 5,800 rpm. The energy is transmitted to the ground with the support of a 4-speed manual gearbox. Its aesthetic appearance is influenced by the design of the “B.A.T.” (Berlinetta Aerodinamica Tecnica) concept cars, shaped by Bertone for Alfa Romeo between 1953 and 1955.

The Fiat-OSCA 1500 Aerodynamica Berlinetta is characterized by soft curves, pleasantly interspersed with sharp folds and aerodynamic fins. Compact, but finely proportioned, it incorporates the stylistic elements in vogue in the 1950s. Its look is, in some ways, space-age.

The specimen we’re discussing belonged to the same person for almost 20 years: an Italian enthusiast, collector of special automobiles. Now it will bring joy to a new owner, who will know how to give it the due attention. When the car was found, it was discovered that the original engine had a crack in the block. Its heart was therefore replaced with another of the same type. Obviously, the original propulsion unit was also delivered to the new buyer. It’s easy to imagine the level of satisfaction that this Fiat-OSCA 1500 Aerodynamica Berlinetta will be able to give him.