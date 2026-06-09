Fiat opens UK orders for the hybrid that makes financial sense

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid is preparing to roll into British dealerships with a delightfully retro proposition: simplifying everyday electrification by keeping an internal combustion safety net. Production kicks off by the end of the month at the historic, heavily scrutinized Mirafiori plant in Turin, with the first wave of deliveries slated for late summer.

For the Italian brand, this launch carries immense symbolic, and industrial, weight. The 500 is an intergenerational cult on wheels. By positioning this new hybrid variant directly alongside the slower-selling, all-electric 500e, Fiat is offering a textbook middle ground for urbanites who love the planet but hate charging infrastructure. It is a strategic pivot tailored for tight city streets where a compact footprint and manual driving still reign supreme.

Visually, Fiat massaged the exterior proportions without ruining the iconic silhouette, while updating the interior to boast a non-invasive 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and essential ADAS features.

Under the hood lies the ultimate antidote to track-day adrenaline. A 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine squeezing out a modest 65 HP, paired with a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and a six-speed manual gearbox. It won’t win any drag races, but it promises rock-bottom fuel consumption.

British buyers can opt for a hatchback or cabriolet across two core trims, alongside a patriotic launch edition. The entry-level Icon trim starts at £18,995 for the hatchback and £21,995 for the cabriolet, throwing in 16-inch alloys, full LED headlights, and a nostalgic body-color dashboard. Stepping up to La Prima will cost £20,995 (hatchback) or £23,995 (cabriolet), adding elegant 17-inch wheels, an eco-leather interior, a matte mother-of-pearl dash, and a fixed glass roof.

Finally, the hatchback-only Torino special edition rounds out the lineup at £18,995, slapping on dedicated heritage badging to remind buyers exactly which Italian factory floor kept the lights on to build it. In a world exhausted by hyper-engineered EV promises, Fiat’s return to affordable, mechanical simplicity might just be the smartest regression of the year.