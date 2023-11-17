From November 17th to 19th, the thirteenth edition of Milano AutoClassica will take place at the Fiera di Milano-Rho, one of the most appreciated events by vintage car enthusiasts. The event will also feature the participation of Stellantis Heritage, which will showcase the new Fiat Multipla 6×6, a unique version unveiled to the public for the first time.

The signature behind this one-of-a-kind specimen is that of the renowned designer Roberto Giolito, currently the Head of Stellantis Heritage and the creator of the Multipla itself. This vehicle will be available for purchase as part of the “Reloaded by Creators” project.

Stellantis Heritage will bring several cars to Milano AutoClassica 2023, including the Fiat Multipla 6×6

The announcement of this special version came a few weeks ago. To create it, they started with a used car, completely restored at the Officine Classiche in Turin. The livery of the Multipla 6×6 is enhanced by six characters, depicted charmingly, narrating life on board this iconic Fiat model. These characters, originally featured on t-shirts and puzzles in Multipla’s accessory line, include the explorer, the child pilot with a helmet, the lady applying makeup, the manager with a laptop, the friar, and the young hippie from the ’70s.

Roberto Giolito enthusiastically explains: “These six personalities, with their distinct ways of interpreting the car, come to life both inside and outside the first collectible Multipla, creating a joyful tribute, in true Fiat style, to a model that, after 25 years, continues to captivate the world and suggest new ways of transporting and accommodating people. That’s why six curious characters for six different ways to experience it bring the Multipla 6×6 to life.”

In addition to adorning the livery, these characters have also been immortalized on the car’s seats. The model further stands out with its unprecedented Bio Turquoise color, paired with moldings, wheels, and bumpers in grey-white.

1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ

Stellantis Heritage will also present to the Milano AutoClassica audience the 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ, an icon in Alfa Romeo’s sports history, and an authentic 1983 Alfasud Sprint 6C, a product of Autodelta’s expertise and equipped with a powerful 2.5-liter V6 delivering 158 HP.