Fiat maintains leadership in the Brazilian market in September

Fiat has closed another month at the top of the Brazilian market, confirming the strength of its range. In September, the Italian brand maintained first place with a market share of 22.2% and 49,645 vehicles registered, significantly distancing itself from the second-placed competitor, which totaled 14,300 sales.

Fiat Strada continues to dominate as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, reaching first place with a market share of 6.4% and 14,240 units registered. The model recorded its second-best month of the year, surpassed only by the previous month, during which it broke all sales records.

Also noteworthy is Fiat Mobi, which ranked eighth among the best-selling vehicles in Brazil, with 5,860 units registered. September was the best month of the year for Fiat Cronos, which placed ninth with 5,858 units sold.

Fiat shone in several segments, obtaining leadership in three key categories: pick-ups, with 19,719 units sold and a market share of 44.2%, sedans with 14,285 units and 24.4% market share, and vans, with 2,647 units sold and a 37% share. Among these, the Fiorino stands out, which registered 2,276 units sold, marking its best month of 2024.

Fiat continues its successful year with a market share of 21.1% and 370,251 units registered between January and September 2024, distancing itself by over 91,000 units from the second place. The brand places three models among the ten best-selling: Strada in first place with 101,454 vehicles, Argo in fourth with 64,477 registrations, and Mobi in seventh with 49,678 units sold.

The Italian car manufacturer is a leader in three key categories: sedans with 114,187 units sold (23.6% market share), pick-ups with 143,773 units (42.6% market share), and vans with 19,047 units sold (38.1% market share).