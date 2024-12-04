Fiat leads Brazil’s market with record pickup sales in 2024

Fiat continues to be a market benchmark, especially in the pickup segment, where it reached its highest annual volume ever, with 182,558 units registered and a segment share of 42.8 percent since the beginning of the year. The brand is also the absolute leader of the entire market and since the beginning of the year holds 20.9 percent of the market and has registered over 471,121 cars sold, about 108,975 units more than the second place in the rankings.

Fiat closed November 2024 with over 48,958 cars sold in Brazil

In the sedan segment, Fiat achieved the highest registration volume of the year, surpassing the volume recorded in 2023. The brand also has three of its models among the 10 best-selling cars of the year: the Strada pickup remains in first position, with 128,454 units registered, Argo in fifth place, with 84,087 units sold, and Mobi in eighth place, with 61,838 vehicles sold.

As in the previous year, Fiat remained at the top in November as well. With a market share of 20.2 percent, it closed the month with over 48,958 units registered, which is 7,500 units ahead of second place. This month, the Argo stood out with 10,298 units sold, representing the highest registration volume of the year and the 3rd highest in the model’s history, ranking fourth among the best-selling vehicles in November.

In the van segment, Fiat is in first place with 2,622 units registered and a 39.3% share. In the B-Van category, the Fiorino leads with 1,928 units sold, and the Ducato is in third place with 442 units registered, representing the model’s highest volume of the year.