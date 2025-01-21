Fiat leads 4 markets in 2024, tops Stellantis brands with 1.2M sales

2024 marked a historic milestone for Fiat, which celebrated its 125th anniversary while confirming its position as a global leader within the Stellantis group. The brand achieved market leadership in four key markets, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, and Algeria, consolidating its presence across three continents with successful models specific to each market: Strada, Panda, Egea, and Doblò.

Fiat strengthens its position as Stellantis’ global leader in 2024

In Europe, Fiat strengthened its leadership in the A-segment and electric vehicles thanks to the success of the 500e, while the Panda continues to dominate the city car segment. Excellent results were also achieved in the light commercial vehicles sector with Doblò, Fiorino, and Ducato, with the latter leading the group’s large van segment.

In Brazil, the brand recorded record numbers with a 20.9% market share and over 521,000 units sold, exceeding the second-place competitor by 118,000 vehicles and improving on 2023 results by 45,000 units. The Fiat Strada, with 144,000 units and a 5.8% share, remained the country’s best-selling vehicle for the fourth consecutive year. Brazilian success is also evidenced by three models in the top 10 (Strada, Argo, and Mobi) and leadership in the pickup, hatchback, and van segments. The Fiorino dominates the van market for the 11th consecutive year, with a 36.7% share and 26,000 registrations.

In the Italian market, Fiat maintains leadership with over 190,000 vehicles sold and a 10.8% share. The Panda remains the best-selling car with over 102,000 registrations. Fiat Professional dominates the commercial vehicles sector with a 23.6% share and 46,000 registrations, led by the Ducato with almost 20,000 units. In the electric segment, the brand holds a 16.6% share in commercial vehicles, while sales include 6,000 units of the new 600 and over 2,000 of the 500e.

In Turkey, Fiat confirms its leadership for the sixth consecutive year with an 11.2% share. The Egea dominates the market with over 84,000 units, remaining the best-selling car since 2016 with 650,000 units delivered. The Fiorino contributes 25,000 registrations, while in the light commercial vehicles segment, the brand maintains a 20% share.

Algeria represents a strategic market for Fiat in Africa, with a 62% share and over 64,000 units sold. The Doblò leads sales with 27,000 units, supported by production at the Oran facility, which is crucial for expansion in the continent.

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, emphasized the importance of being a global brand and announced that 2025 will be a crucial year for Fiat in Europe, with the launch of the new Grande Panda, both electric and hybrid, and the new 500 Hybrid planned for the end of the year.