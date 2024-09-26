Fiat launches the special Tributo 125 series in Brazil

Fiat celebrated 125 years of activity last July 2024. Since its foundation in Turin, Italy, the brand has revolutionized the industry with iconic models that span generations, and to celebrate this historic milestone, the Italian brand is launching a very special series that brings exclusivity, refinement, and technology to its main models.

Named Tributo 125, the special series arrives on the market with Argo, Pulse, Fastback, Strada, and Toro. Each model brings exclusive details to its best-selling versions, with a package of special and comprehensive content. The novelty also brings a combination of premium materials and visual identity that references the brand’s history.

Starting with the color schemes that have white and gray as the main colors of the series, always combined with a black roof for all models. Other shades of gray and black are available, depending on the model, but the even more exclusive series is the availability of pearlescent Alaska white for the Argo, Pulse, Fastback, and Strada models, a color that is not normally offered for these models.

In addition to the colors, darkened wheels and emblems reinforce the exclusive look of the models. Inside, leather seats and steering wheel, combined with bronze finish details and the iconic Fiat flag in gold, reflect the refinement of this commemorative series. The series is also based on technologies appreciated by customers, such as air conditioning and a multimedia center, present in all Tributo 125 models, ensuring comfort, connectivity, and differentiation.

“Brazil is one of Fiat’s main markets in the world, so we couldn’t help but celebrate the brand’s 125th anniversary in grand style. To achieve this goal, we brought the Tributo 125 series, which combines our heritage of tradition with the innovation most appreciated by the Brazilian public. We take customer opinions seriously, and this special series is a gift for brand enthusiasts, who will be able to experience a part of our history in every detail, enjoying an exceptional level of content combined with excellent value for money,” emphasizes Alexandre Aquino, Fiat’s vice president for South America.

Fiat is one of the longest-standing automotive brands in the world and, in Brazil, has produced more than 18 million vehicles throughout its history. Thanks to the deep ties built over the years, the brand has created one of the largest dealer networks in the country, with over 500 dealers. Market leader for the last three consecutive years, Fiat maintains its excellent performance with over 320,000 vehicles sold in 2024.

The Argo Drive 1.0 is enriched with elements that highlight the values of technology, refinement, and exclusivity. The best-selling version of the range, it was chosen to represent the model’s accessibility, offering unprecedented features for the segment. With leather seats and steering wheels, Keyless system, digital air conditioning, and the possibility of pearlescent two-tone paint, this series is excellent for celebrating the brand’s history. It also features exclusive side badges, 15-inch darkened alloy wheels, fog lights, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

As for Fiat Pulse, the Drive T200 version returns to expand the range. This version features equipment such as leather seats and steering wheel, Keyless system, 17-inch darkened alloy wheels, fog lights, rearview camera, and a 10.1-inch multimedia center. With its pearlescent or metallic two-tone paint, the Pulse stands out as a true celebration of the brand.

Fiat Fastback T200 also receives a special update. With a bold and sophisticated design, this limited series stands out for exclusive elements such as leather seats and steering wheel, 10.1-inch multimedia center, two-tone roof paint, standard side badges, and 17-inch darkened alloy wheels. The premium experience is complete with keyless entry’n’go, remote start, electric parking brake, fog lights, and darkened interior finishes.

The sales leader in the Brazilian market couldn’t be left out, and for this reason, the Strada Tributo 125 arrives based on the Volcano Automatic version, but with exclusive equipment from the special series. In addition to the visual elements of the version, such as badges, it also has digital air conditioning, rearview camera, darkened alloy wheels, butterfly gear shift command on the steering wheel, darkened interior finishes, leather steering wheel, leather/fabric seats, and glossy black painted ceiling.

In the Tributo 125, Fiat Toro uses the equipment of the Volcano version, equipped with a 10.1-inch multimedia screen, rearview camera, and ADAS system. Its imposing appearance is completed by darkened alloy wheels, darkened interior finishes, leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats that mix leather and fabric, as well as a glossy black painted roof.