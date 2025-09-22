Fiat launches subscription plan for Fastback, Strada and other models in Brazil

Fiat is entering Brazil’s subscription services market with Fiat Subscription, an initiative that allows customers to lease six models from the lineup with plans ranging from 12 to 36 months, following a trend already adopted by other automakers. The company had previously tested this model in 2021 with Flua!, created in collaboration with Jeep within the Stellantis group.

The new program offers greater flexibility, with monthly subscriptions covering 1,000, 1,500, or 2,000 kilometers. Prices range from R$1,723 to R$4,144 per month depending on the model and package chosen. The cost includes vehicle tax (IPVA), documentation, registration, routine maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and the option to add unlimited drivers. This turnkey approach aims to simplify mobility for users by providing a worry-free solution with no hidden costs, reinforcing Fiat’s commitment to making driving more convenient and accessible.

Among the vehicles available under the new service are compact models such as the Mobi Like 1.0 MT 2026, with a three-cylinder engine producing 71–75 hp, manual air conditioning, electric steering, and folding rear seats, as well as the Argo Drive 1.0 MT 2026, which adds features such as a rear wiper and power windows.

For those looking for pickups and work vehicles, Fiat offers the Strada Endurance and Freedom 1.3, while SUV and crossover options include the Pulse Audace 1.0 MHEV, Fastback Audace 1.0 MHEV, and the Toro Endurance 1.3 T270, all equipped with turbo engines and strong performance. Subscriptions are available in 12-, 24-, or 36-month plans with variable mileage, 24/7 assistance, maintenance, and additional services, allowing customers to drive worry-free with clear costs and an even more convenient Fiat experience.