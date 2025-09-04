Fiat is the best-selling brand in Brazil in August and year-to-date

Fiat closed August as the undisputed leader of the Brazilian automotive market, with 45,373 registrations and a 21.1% market share. The brand also stood out with three models among the country’s 10 best-sellers: Strada in 2nd place (11,833 units), Argo in 3rd (10,096 units), and Mobi in 7th (7,046 units). In the sedan segment, Fiat leads with 17,144 registrations and a 30.3% share. In the A-hatch category, the Mobi is the leader with 7,046 units sold and a 45.8% share.

Fiat registered 45,373 vehicles and achieved a 21.1% market share

The brand also leads the pickup segment, with 15,325 units sold in August. The Strada, in addition to being the year-to-date sales leader with 87,430 units, also stood out in August with 11,833 registrations and a 68.8% share in the B-pickup category. In the C-pickup segment, the Toro ranked first with 3,181 registrations and a 38.7% share.

Fiat also maintained leadership in the van segment, with 2,186 registrations and a 34.1% share. In the B-van category, the Fiorino took first place with 1,778 registrations and a 71.3% share.

“Fiat’s leadership in the Brazilian market is the result of our ability to understand consumers across all segments, offering a complete portfolio that combines efficiency, technology, design, and durability. Fiat is a brand that constantly reinvents itself without losing its essence and focus on the end consumer. We are ready to continue innovating, leading, and exceeding expectations in the coming years,” said Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiat has confirmed its market leadership with a 21.3% share and 337,402 registrations, 69,500 more than the second-place brand. The Strada is the best-selling vehicle in the country, with 87,430 units and a 5.5% share of the total market. The brand also leads in key market segments, including hybrid SUVs, with Pulse and Fastback among the best-selling models in the first eight months of the year. Fiat also ranks first across all pickup, van, and sedan segments, with Mobi and Argo taking 3rd and 6th place respectively year-to-date.