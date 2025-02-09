Fiat is CazéTV’s new partner for soccer broadcasts in Brazil

Historic and always active player in the world of soccer, brand closes a deal for matches in the Campeonato Paulista

Fiat and Brazilian soccer have long been partners. Now the brand and CazéTV announce a partnership to broadcast matches of the Campeonato Paulista (Paulistão).

Fiat and CazéTV new partnership to broadcast Paulistão matches

Fiat and Brazilian soccer are long-standing partners. Throughout its history, the brand has had its logo printed on the jerseys of several teams, participated in numerous open TV broadcasts, requested a song after three years of leadership, played a decisive goal midway through its campaign, and was able to use a well-known slogan from the soccer world: “Segue o líder!”(“Follow the leader!”) after four consecutive years at the forefront of the Brazilian car market with the Fiat Strada, the country’s best-selling vehicle.

To perpetuate the brand’s legacy in Brazilian soccer, Fiat and CazéTV announce a partnership to broadcast matches of the Campeonato Paulista (Paulistão). In this way, the brand strengthens its digital presence with online broadcasts via YouTube and completes its ad catalog, expanding its territory beyond the boundaries of open TV.

Fiat approaches a new audience and format

Before the game, during the game, during breaks, and after the games, audiences will have a way to connect with the Fiat brand in this movement that brings new audiences looking for a different way to enjoy live soccer. CazéTV is a specialist in a new language, with millions of followers on social media and a high capacity for resonance and engagement. In this way, Fiat is approaching audiences through a new format, in keeping with its spirit of innovation and modernity, which will be reflected in various commercial films, special and immersive inserts, brand actions, vignettes, and more.

In Paulistão, the country’s most important state championship, there will be 16 partnership broadcasts, including the group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final, with at least three classics guaranteed to attract the most viewers. Fiat was also present in broadcasts of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and during the Copinha. The partnership included 37 matches, including the first and second phases, as well as the final.