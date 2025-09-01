Fiat Grande Panda sparks excitement with UK order books now open

Fiat has officially opened order books for the new Grande Panda in the UK, registering an unprecedented level of customer interest. The city car, inspired by the iconic 1980s Panda, will headline a nationwide preview tour starting September 4, 2025, with stops at major dealerships until October 11.

Fiat Grande Panda: UK orders begin, public debut set for September

Designed at Fiat’s Centro Stile in Turin, the Grande Panda stands out for its compact dimensions, clean lines, and practical family-friendly approach. It’s built to move effortlessly through urban traffic while remaining versatile enough for daily use on a broader scale.

Even before its public debut, the car has already collected major accolades. It was named Best Small Car at the 2025 Autocar Awards, while Auto Express crowned it Supermini of the Year, praising its cheeky character, comfort, and affordability. Eco Car also commended the model’s design for evoking the spirit of the original Panda while integrating modern technology and efficient powertrains, calling it the “Most Anticipated Electrified Car of 2025.”

Fiat UK’s website has received thousands of “keep me informed” requests, while dealers have reported strong foot traffic from potential buyers eager to see the brand’s latest model in person.

The Grande Panda lineup includes both fully electric and mild hybrid versions. The EV variant is powered by an 83 kW (113 hp) motor paired with a 44 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP range of 320 km. Available trims are (RED) and La Prima, with prices starting from £21,035. The mild hybrid option features a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo with 110 hp, supported by a 48V battery and a six-speed dual-clutch eDCT transmission. Trims include Pop, Icon, and La Prima, priced from £18,035. Both versions qualify for the FIAT E-Grant program, offering a £1,500 discount on fully electric Fiat and Abarth models.

Giuseppe Cava, Managing Director of Fiat UK, expressed great satisfaction with the reception of the new car, highlighting how the thousands of inquiries confirm the strength of Fiat’s offering. Mark Pardoe, CEO of Griffin Mill Garages, noted that the Grande Panda is attracting a diverse audience, from young drivers looking for urban style to families prioritizing practicality and affordability.