Fiat Grande Panda named ‘Best Small Car’ at the prestigious 2025 Autocar Awards

Fiat Grande Panda wins the accolade of ‘Best Small Car’ in the 2025 Autocar Awards Judges praised the car’s innovative design, practicality and affordability

Fiat Grande Panda ‘Best Small Car’ in the 2025 Autocar Awards

Fiat Grande Panda has been named ‘Best Small Car’ in the 2025 Autocar Awards. The honor, received by Britain’s oldest and most respected car magazine, is an important accolade for FIAT’s newest model, which underlines its unique stylish, practical and cost-effective appeal.

Built on the Stellantis Smart-Car Platform, a highly adaptable architecture that supports both hybrid and electric powertrains, Grande Panda embodies the pioneering and highly practical spirit of the 1980s original and beloved Fiat Panda. Featuring compact dimensions and an infectious personality, the new Grande Panda offers a compelling combination of eye-catching Italian design, forward-thinking engineering and sustainable mobility.

Mark Tisshaw, editor of Autocar, said: “The Grande Panda is what happens when a car maker pays attention to and respects not only its heritage but also out-of-the-box thinking to give its new model some genuine appeal among both loyal and first-time buyers.

“From the ‘Panda’ indents stamped into the body to the infotainment bezel shaped like FIAT’s old test track atop its Lingotto factory, the car represents a creative, refreshingly cheery attitude to design.”

Grande Panda’ powertrain

Grande Panda is available with a fully electric powertrain that combines a 44kWh battery and an 83kW e-motor (113 HP), to deliver a WLTP range of 320 km. Alternatively, the Hybrid version features a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 110 HP, coupled with a 48V Li-ion battery and a sophisticated eDCT 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Staying true to the practicality and functionality of the original Fiat Panda, the Grande Panda is packed with ingenious ideas, including a patented integrated spiral charging cable, exclusive to the electric model. In addition, its supporting AC charging up to 7 kW, is stored under the bonnet freeing up boot space and making it easier to handle and clean during daily use.

Grande Panda offers customers an eco-friendly and ethical mobility solution thanks to the use of sustainable materials in its production. In fact, each Grande Panda contains recycled materials from 140 beverage cartons, which are used in the vehicle’s interior, and the Grande Panda La Prima version includes “BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex®” in its dashboard wrapping, a dedicated textile containing real bamboo fibres.

The fully electric Fiat Grande Panda is available in (RED) and La Prima trims, while Grande Panda Hybrid is offered as Pop, Icon or La Prima.