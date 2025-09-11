Fiat Grande Panda expands lineup with new trim in the UK

Fiat has announced an update to its fully electric Grande Panda range, introducing the Icon trim, which until now had only been available on hybrid versions. The new Fiat Grande Panda Electric Icon now joins the entry-level RED and the flagship La Prima. This electric variant features a 44 kWh battery paired with an 83 kW (113 hp) motor, offering up to 320 km (WLTP) of driving range.

Fiat expands its all-electric Grande Panda lineup with the new Icon trim

The launch of the Icon follows the same strategy used with the Fiat 600, giving customers more choice. The trim adds both functional and stylish details such as 16-inch black alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof bars, and tinted rear windows. Inside, it comes with “Style” fabric seats, a 40/60 split-folding rear bench for added practicality, manual air conditioning, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless mirroring.

Pricing for the Fiat Grande Panda Electric starts at £21,035 for the RED version, £21,995 for the new Icon, and £24,035 for La Prima. All trims are eligible for the recently reintroduced Fiat E-Grant, which offers a £1,500 discount on the purchase of any fully electric Fiat or Abarth model.