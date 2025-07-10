Fiat Grande Panda: also produced in Algeria at the end of this year

Presented as a car intended for the global market, the Grande Panda opened for orders last January 28. Currently, production is concentrated at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia. The introduction of the Algerian assembly line is a significant step for Fiat, aimed at meeting international demand and strengthening the model’s presence in different regions of the world.

Fiat Grande Panda production in Algeria

Starting in December 2025, production of the Fiat Grande Panda will also begin in Algeria, at the Oran plant. The announcement was made by Ahcene Boussag of Stellantis El Djazair during “Technology Days” in Algiera, an event sponsored by the Italian Embassy in cooperation with Ice and Confapi.

The assembly line in Orano, Algeria, will be dedicated to the Fiat Grande Panda and uses the versatile modular Smart F1-H platform. This platform is designed to support a variety of powertrains, including electric, hybrid and heat-powered models. Boussag also anticipated that versions produced in Oran will also include mild hybrid (Mhev) options, thus expanding the range of choices for consumers.

Pre-production and type-approval procedures are already underway at the Oran plant in preparation for local market launch. Production at this plant will be mainly for North African countries, and is not designed to compensate for any delays at the Serbian plant, thus excluding export to the European market.

This initiative is part of Fiat’s broader industrial expansion project in Algeria, an expansion actively supported by the Algerian government’s strategies. These strategies aim to strengthen domestic production, attract international investment, and promote vehicles with reduced environmental impact, as also evidenced by the development of the new Fiat Grande Panda.