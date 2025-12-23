Fiat Fastback: what to expect from the new SUV-coupé arriving in 2026

The new Fiat Fastback will make its debut in 2026, most likely in the second half of the year. However, early details and official images of the final model could emerge as soon as the first months of next year. In the meantime, camouflaged prototypes continue to appear on public roads, allowing a clearer picture of the car’s key features to take shape.

New Fiat Fastback set to debut in 2026 as a key model for the brand

The Fiat Fastback will adopt SUV-coupé proportions, with a sharply sloping rear window and a distinctive rear light signature made up of three separate LED elements. Along the edge of the tailgate, an aerodynamic profile stands out and opens the door to different interpretations. It could represent an active element still under development, or a temporary solution designed to disguise the final design. In any case, the roofline and door shape appear carefully engineered to preserve good rear-seat headroom, avoiding compromises in passenger comfort. Details spotted during earlier sightings, such as black plastic wheel-arch cladding and a slightly raised ride height, point to a crossover-inspired setup, which may be limited to specific trims.

The latest spy photos circulating online also offer insights into the technical layout. During road tests, the prototype clearly revealed the sound of an internal combustion engine, confirming the use of the Smart Car multi-energy platform. This detail also helps explain the front-end design. In addition to the already visible air intakes, a second horizontal opening appears above the license plate, likely dedicated to cooling the hybrid system. This feature could become a visual identifier for electrified versions, clearly distinguishing them from the future fully electric Fastback.

Within Fiat’s lineup, the new Fastback will play a strategic role by effectively taking over from the Fiat Tipo. Measuring close to 4.4 meters in length, the model is expected to be produced at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant in Morocco, alongside the upcoming Fiat Grizzly. Even so, official confirmation from the automaker is still pending.