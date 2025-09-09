Fiat Fastback unveils a restyling for its 2026 range

Fiat Fastback gets a design makeover to remain at the forefront of the segment

Fiat Fastback restyling 2026 range

Disruptive and revolutionary since its arrival on the market, the Fiat Fastback gets a design makeover to remain at the forefront of the segment. It also features new equipment such as a panoramic sliding roof, an addition that takes the model to a higher level of refinement. Versatile, the model offers turbocharged engines in all versions, including a sports version for the Abarth variant.

Fiat’s first coupe SUV, the Fastback, combines the best in design, performance, space, technology and safety. Launched in Argentina in 2024 and developed specifically for South American markets, the model is refreshed and even more sophisticated. With a new front end, the model boasts a unique redesigned grille with straighter, more precise lines and vertical elements that make it more imposing, as well as a new gloss black finish on the front air intakes.

For added comfort and practicality, the Fastback now includes a panoramic sunroof, LED fog lamps and illuminated sun visors, enhancing the model’s design and refinement. In terms of safety, Blind Spot Monitoring has been added, a technology that emits audible and visual warnings in the rearview mirror, preventing rear-end collisions by detecting obstacles while reversing.

One of the Fastback’s distinguishing features is its 600-liter trunk, the largest in its class, along with excellent ground clearance. It also offers safety and technology with the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) package, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic headlights, induction chargers, a fully digital dashboard and a 10.1-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

In the 2026 line, Fastback colors are: Vulcan Black, Banchisa White, Bari Silver, Strato Gray and Silverstone Gray.

ABARTH FASTBACK: NEW DESIGN AND THE PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME, UNIQUE IN ITS CLASS

With an immense fan base around the world, Abarth wins the hearts of consumers with every launch, revolutionizing the market with models that offer customized settings for provocative driving and exclusive equipment, the real secret of its success among enthusiasts.

For model year 2026, the Abarth Fastback features a new design that is more modern, impressive, comfortable and exclusive. With a redesigned front end, the new bumper features more pronounced lines. The glossy black and red upper grille, with its bold vertical lines, is also new and reinforces the model’s aggressive look, along with new LED fog lamps.

The new Abarth logo in dark shades occupies the center of the grille, following the brand’s global standard, with scorpion detail in the lower right corner. The lower grille has been redesigned with straight lines, combined with red-finished side air intakes. New exclusive 18-inch gloss black wheels with perforated rims complete the exterior design.

Inside, a new panoramic sunroof with electric blinds adds sophistication and exclusivity, combined with premium dark-tone trim and a new vinyl door panel. The new seats have been redesigned with the Abarth logo embroidered next to the scorpion and red stitching. They are anatomical bucket seats for a sporty ride, with electric adjustment for the driver.

Equipped with the powerful T270 engine, the Abarth Fastback delivers 175 hp and 270 Nm of torque, with an exclusive calibration for maximum performance, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to these features, the SUV reaches 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 215 km/h.

This performance can be adjusted with the following driving modes: Sport (focused on sportiness and comfort), Manual (more versatility and control) and Poison, exclusive to the brand, with a fast and fun response that allows the car to reach the same speed in 60 percent less time than in Sport mode.

The Abarth Fastback continues to offer high technology and safety, equipped with ADAS, which include automatic headlights, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking and blind spot monitoring. It also has four six-zone airbags (front and side airbags for chest and head protection), electronic and automatic parking brake with Auto Hold.

The renowned 10.1-inch multimedia center offers more than 30 functions. Other features include a ventilated induction charger, a 7-inch Abarth digital display with turbo boost, G-force and power information, automatic digital air conditioning, LED headlights and running lights, automatic headlights, rain sensor with automatic windshield wiper activation, Keyless Entry ‘n Go and remote start.

The Abarth Fastback is available in Bianco Banchisa, Grigio Strato, Nero Vulcano and Rosso Monte Carlo colors. The roof is black on all models.

WARRANTY

All FASTBACK versions come with a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

PRICES

FASTBACK TURBO 270 A: ARS 40,653,000

FASTBACK ABARTH TURBO 270 AT6: ARS 44,625,000