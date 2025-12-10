Fiat Fastback SUV prototype spotted again ahead of 2026 debut

The Fiat Fastback prototype, still heavily camouflaged, has been spotted on public roads again in recent days. The new images were taken by photographer Stefan Baldauf and published by the German outlet Auto Motor und Sport. They offer a closer look at one of the brand’s key new models expected in 2026. In fact, the official debut is scheduled by the end of next year, alongside the launch of the Giga Panda, also known as the Grizzly. This coupe-style SUV is set to replace the current Fiat Fastback in South America and will also make its debut on the European market as a completely new offering. It will sit one step above the Grande Panda in the lineup.

Fiat tests the new Fastback as 2026 launch nears

Earlier this year, Fiat had already previewed the model through a series of official teasers. The vehicle seen in the latest spy shots closely reflects the proportions of the concept. However, the final shapes now appear more realistic and less futuristic in their design details. The front end, still covered by camouflage, nevertheless reveals the signature “pixel” pattern already seen on the Grande Panda. A large mesh-style lower grille also stands out.

Up to the B-pillar, the Fastback looks almost identical to the Grande Panda. The main differences emerge at the rear. Here, a new triangular window appears on the door, the roofline slopes more decisively toward the tail, and the rear overhang is more pronounced. The tailgate is top-hinged. Meanwhile, the rear light clusters echo the Panda’s pixel graphic theme, although they now adopt a horizontal layout.

As for the powertrain lineup, the new Fastback is expected to offer a mild-hybrid version with the familiar 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine producing 110 horsepower. Alongside this option, a fully electric variant is also planned. In some markets, Fiat could also introduce a pure gasoline version.

The interior has clearly received significant attention as well. From the images, a large horizontal central display is visible, similar to the one found in the Citroën C3 Aircross. The center tunnel features glossy black finishes, while the steering wheel is expected to follow the design already seen on its French sibling.

Production will take place at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant in Morocco. The official unveiling is scheduled for 2026, with market launch expected between the end of that year and the beginning of 2027.