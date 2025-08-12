Fiat Fastback sets new sales record in Brazil

The Fiat Fastback continues to prove a commercial success in Brazil, topping last month’s sales chart in its category and solidifying its popularity in the compact crossover segment. With 6,207 units registered, the coupe-SUV built at the Betim plant achieved its best monthly result since launch, surpassing the 5,651 units sold in the same month last year.

New Fiat Fastback MY26 boosts sales to record levels in Brazil

The Fastback’s lead came in a lively market context. The Volkswagen Nivus (5,777 units) posted its best figures in two years, while the Fiat Pulse (4,836) recorded a year-on-year increase of more than 32%, marking its best result since July 2022. The new VW Tera (3,244) more than doubled the registrations of the Citroën Basalt (1,613), while the Renault Kardian (1,332) suffered a drop of over 43% compared to 2024.

Recently, the Fiat Fastback Model Year 2026 was introduced in Brazil, featuring a facelift with a new vertical-slat grille and gloss-black air intakes. The engine lineup remains unchanged: Turbo 200 and Turbo 200 Hybrid delivering 130 hp and 204 Nm, and Turbo 270 producing 188 hp and 270 Nm.

The Impetus trim gains new 18-inch alloy wheels and dark accents; the Limited Edition adds chrome details, diamond-cut wheels, and a new rear bumper, also available on Impetus. The Audace introduces new door trims and 17-inch chrome wheels. The 2026 color palette includes Vulcano Black, Banchisa White, Bari Silver, Strato Gray, Silverstone Gray, and Amalfi Blue (the latter exclusive to the hybrid version).

The base model includes the Smart Drive package with wireless charging, a rearview camera, and keyless start. The Impetus T200 and Limited Edition T270 can be equipped with the Sunroof Package, adding a panoramic roof and driver-assistance systems. From the Audace trim upwards, the ADAS Package is available, featuring automatic emergency braking and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Abarth version of the Fastback MY26 stands out with its aggressive styling and a 188-hp Turbo 270 engine paired with an automatic transmission, along with a rear spoiler, black wheels, and sport-themed interior with red accents.