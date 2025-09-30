Fiat Fastback returns as a sleek SUV Coupé for Europe and beyond

The new Fiat Fastback will join the Giga Panda as the true successor to the Fiat Tipo. The historic C-segment sedan will permanently leave the lineup by the end of the year, making way for two models expected in 2026. Both will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, measuring around 4.4 meters in length but featuring distinctly different styling approaches, especially at the rear.

Fiat Fastback: here’s what the new generation could look like

The new Fiat Fastback will adopt sleeker, sportier lines with an almost SUV-coupé feel, while the Giga Panda will focus on boxier, more practical shapes aimed at larger families and those prioritizing space and versatility. These two complementary proposals will expand the new Panda family as the second and third additions after the Grande Panda. At the moment, there are no official images, only spy shots of camouflaged prototypes and a few teasers released by Fiat. Based on these hints, several renderings have already been created, including the one we show today.

The latest rendering comes from digital creator Kleber Silva, who chose to imagine the Fastback with proportions closer to a traditional fastback sedan rather than a true crossover. It’s an intriguing interpretation, although the production version will likely sit higher, with the rear end resembling what the rendering suggests.

The new Fiat Fastback will replace the current model sold in South America but, unlike that one, it will be a global car also destined for the European market. It will be offered with a variety of powertrains, including hybrid, electric, and even traditional gasoline engines, broadening Fiat’s presence in a segment the brand has never explored before.