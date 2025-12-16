Fiat Fastback: is this what the final design of the SUV arriving in 2026 will look like?

The Fiat Fastback is getting closer, and it will likely become one of the brand’s key new models in 2026. Fiat plans to unveil the new SUV coupé by the end of next year, during a period of major renewal for the brand. The Fastback will arrive alongside the Grizzly and other models that will form the new Panda family, marking an important shift in Fiat’s global strategy.

In recent days, the project has returned to the spotlight thanks to a new set of spy photos. These images show the heavily camouflaged prototype from a much closer perspective than before. The shots reveal not only exterior details, but also offer the first real glimpse of the interior. This is where the biggest surprise emerges. Contrary to expectations, the Fastback does not simply copy the layout of the Grande Panda or the Citroën C3 Aircross. Instead, Fiat appears to be pursuing a stronger level of differentiation.

Fiat Fastback: new renders preview the SUV coupé arriving in 2026

Building on these images, designer Kleber Silva has created a series of digital renderings that attempt to predict the model’s final look. In the renders, the Fastback features a revised front end with its own design solutions, while the rear adopts a horizontal light signature that reinforces its SUV coupé character. The rear bumper also looks unique, suggesting that Fiat does not intend to rely on minor cosmetic changes alone.

Overall, the proportions recall the Citroën Basalt to some extent, a model with which the Fastback will share part of its technical foundation. However, it remains to be seen how clearly Fiat will visually distance its SUV from its French cousin. Still, the final production version will likely stay close to what the latest renders suggest. The same logic applies to the interior, which should focus on a modern and distinctive layout rather than a simple copy-and-paste approach from other Stellantis models.

Fiat is watching this SUV very closely, especially from a global perspective. While the model will also reach Europe, key markets such as South America and Eastern Europe remain the main targets, where this body style continues to gain popularity. If Fiat manages to position the Fastback competitively within its lineup, European buyers could also respond positively.

The new Fiat Fastback will use the Smart Car platform and should enter production at Stellantis’ Kenitra plant in Morocco, where it will join the future Grizzly on the assembly lines.