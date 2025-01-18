Fiat Fastback Hybrid, what changes are coming compared to traditional versions

The Fiat Fastback Hybrid debuts with the ambitious promise of making hybrid technology more accessible. Available in two variants in the Brazilian market, Audace Turbo 200 Hybrid Flex and Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid Flex, this new version of the SUV marks Fiat’s entry into the hybrid segment, developed entirely for the local market.

Fiat Fastback Hybrid: here are the differences with traditional versions

The price difference between the two versions is justified by additional premium details in the Impetus variant, such as front parking sensors, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Both configurations of the hybrid Fiat Fastback in the lineup offer an advanced technology package, which includes ADAS (driver assistance systems), autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam control, four airbags, and a range of features such as wireless charging and a 10.1-inch multimedia system, compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

From a technical standpoint, the Fiat Fastback Hybrid adopts a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine producing 130 HP, paired with 12V Mild Hybrid (MHEV) technology. This configuration doesn’t allow the vehicle to move exclusively in electric mode, but includes a Belt Starter Generator (BSG) system that replaces the traditional starter motor, providing small electric support during acceleration and recovering energy during braking.

The lithium-ion battery, positioned under the driver’s seat, allows for slight performance optimization, adding 4 HP and 1 kgfm of torque. The declared fuel consumption shows improvements compared to the traditional version, with averages of 12.6 km/l (gasoline) and 8.9 km/l (ethanol) in the city, while on the highway they reach 13.9 km/l (gasoline) and 9.8 km/l (ethanol).

The Fiat Fastback Hybrid still stands out for comfort and space. With generous dimensions (4.42 meters in length and a 516-liter trunk), it offers good habitability, although the sloping roof limits comfort for taller passengers. The interior, well-finished, is made predominantly with rigid plastics. Ultimately, the Fiat Fastback Hybrid aims to democratize hybridization and represents an important step in the Brazilian market towards sustainability.