Fiat Fastback and Pulse will have a special series: here are the first details

In the coming days, Fiat will officially present the new Fiat Fastback and Fiat Pulse Lollapalooza, two special editions based on the Audace T200 Hybrid version. The cars, already ready for distribution, will be available in an exclusive Silverstone Grey color, reserved only for this special edition. The news, not yet officially announced by the automaker, was anticipated by the website Autos Segredos.

Fiat ready to unveil the new Fastback and Pulse Lollapalooza

From an aesthetic point of view, the 2025 Fiat Fastback Lollapalooza stands out for its Audace wheels with a graphite finish, a shade that is also echoed on the mirror caps, the Fiat and Fastback logos, and the side stickers that reference the famous music festival. The Pulse version will follow the same design philosophy, maintaining a refined and distinctive look. Inside, both special series feature a commemorative plaque with the festival’s name positioned on the dashboard, highlighting their exclusivity.

Both cars will be equipped with a mild hybrid system (MHEV) that combines a multifunctional electric motor with a T200 internal combustion engine. The system is capable of delivering 130 hp with ethanol and 125 hp with gasoline, with a torque of 20.4 kgfm for both fuels. The transmission is a CVT that simulates seven gears, contributing to improving the overall efficiency of the powertrain.

The Fiat Fastback and Pulse Lollapalooza, based on the Audace versions, will offer particularly rich standard equipment. On the safety front, advanced systems such as AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), and AHB (Automatic High Beam Switching) will be included, along with four airbags (two front and two side). Additionally, an anti-theft system and ASR (Electronic Traction Control) will be available. In terms of comfort, both cars will feature automatic digital climate control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a height-adjustable steering wheel, and rear air conditioning vents.

Technology will be a key highlight, with a multimedia center featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless), Bluetooth, voice controls, and an MP3 player. Two USB ports (one Type A and one Type C) will also be available, along with a 3.5-inch multifunctional instrument cluster with a digital clock, calendar, and customizable vehicle information in TFT format. A wireless smartphone charger will also be included.

The equipment will also feature ABS brakes with EBD, a “Follow me Home” function, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Hill Holder (hill start assist), steering wheel paddle shifters, remote engine start via key, cruise control, rear parking sensors, rain and light sensors, and a high-definition rearview camera with adaptive guidelines.

The style will be completed with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 205/50 R17 tires, an electrochromic rearview mirror, LED headlights, and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function. With this combination of design, technology, and performance, the new Fiat Fastback and Pulse Lollapalooza are poised to become two of the most attractive offerings in the mild hybrid segment.