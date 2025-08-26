Fiat Fastback 2026: the “Reveal your best version” campaign for the new SUV

The “Fiat Fastback: Reveal your best version” film, produced in collaboration with the Leo agency, combines cinematic aesthetics and the use of artificial intelligence to position the SUV as a symbol of personal expression.

Fiat: the “Reveal your best version” campaign for the new Fiat Fastback 2026

Fiat, sales leader in the Brazilian automotive market for the fourth consecutive year, launched yesterday (24) the “Reveal Your Best Version” campaign for the new Fiat Fastback 2026, in collaboration with the Leo agency. The initiative combines the superhero universe with the power and eye-catching design of the SUV Coupe, exploring a cinematic aesthetic, scenes developed with artificial intelligence and multi-platform storytelling, reinforcing Fiat’s positioning and expanding its creative territory.

The movie “Hero”

The movie “Hero” features a fictional character who, as in classic comic books, maintains a secret identity until he gets behind the wheel of the new Fiat Fastback. His confidence and pride in driving the car prompts him to reveal his true identity, turning the car into a symbol of personality, personal expression and recognition.

To promote the launch, the strategy included the screening of an exclusive teaser during post-credits scenes, typical of a blockbuster of this genre, in cinemas in São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Brasilia. This initiative was the starting point for a multiplatform journey, connecting geek culture and car enthusiasts with the brand’s narrative.

“The Fiat Fastback was born with an amazing design and performance. Now we want to show the impact it has on motorists. For this, the campaign uses the hero metaphor. Starting this dialogue in cinemas and extending it to multiple platforms was a strategic choice, designed to generate identification with the audience and strengthen the brand narrative,” says Alessandra Souza, the Brand’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications for South America.

“Creating a hero who reveals his identity not by accident, but because he wants to be seen, is a powerful metaphor for the impact Fiat Fastback has. Our role was to expand the brand’s creative territory, strengthening the connection to relevant cultural codes and translating it into a memorable multiplatform journey,” comments Ligia Mendes, Leo’s executive creative director.

The campaign will be broadcast on cable and broadcast TV, digital, OOH, cinema, and social media, as well as co-created content with influencers such as Lucas Fresno (@lucasfresno), Barbara Brito (@barbarabritog), Anderson Gaveta (@gaveta), Livia Prado (@livyverso), Amanda Rozenblit (@dicadadoca), Bruno Miranda (@ocriticoqueninguempediu), Bernardo Lopes (@indica_filmes), and Thalya Hill (@thalya_hill). Digital activations expand reach and strengthen affinity with diverse audiences, integrating creativity, technology and culture into a comprehensive narrative.

Watch the full movie